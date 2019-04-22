Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported ($14.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Gamida Cell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMDA stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

