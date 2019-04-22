Analysts Expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Brokerages expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) to report $20.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.56 million to $21.22 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year sales of $84.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.88 million to $86.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.97 million, with estimates ranging from $83.16 million to $92.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $40.00 to $3.71 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CORR opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 652,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 35,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

