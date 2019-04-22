Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Cinemark reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $798.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,155,000 after acquiring an additional 205,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after acquiring an additional 267,272 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 16.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $42.25 on Friday. Cinemark has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

