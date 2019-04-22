Analysts Expect Atento SA (ATTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) to report $427.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atento’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.23 million and the highest is $431.12 million. Atento reported sales of $490.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atento.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Atento had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $421.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.02 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Atento by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 240,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atento during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Atento by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Atento by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atento has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.59.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.