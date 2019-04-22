Analysts Anticipate R C M Technologies Inc (RCMT) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on R C M Technologies in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

R C M Technologies stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. R C M Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.81.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $55.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Vizi acquired 637,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of R C M Technologies worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

