Analysts Anticipate KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). KemPharm posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KemPharm.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KemPharm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPH opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.72. KemPharm has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.15.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

