Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06).

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

GTHX traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. 3,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,920. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,182,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,717,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,821,000 after buying an additional 743,596 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 671,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 246,607 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

