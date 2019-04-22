Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (FWRD) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 6,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $450,442.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 18,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,202,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,812.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forward Air by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $67.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.63. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

