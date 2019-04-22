Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 1,117.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 154,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $3,754,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. sold 417,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $9,278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,003.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,013,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,103,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $573.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.