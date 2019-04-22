Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 1,117.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 154,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $3,754,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. sold 417,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $9,278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,003.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,013,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,103,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $573.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.