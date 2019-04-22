Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post sales of $538.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.17 million and the highest is $570.30 million. Copart posted sales of $478.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $484.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $161,051,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,084,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,984,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,833,000 after buying an additional 795,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,293,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 142.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 548,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 1,301,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,801. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

