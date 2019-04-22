Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.79). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($6.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($4.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 366.61%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 200.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AGIO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Svb Leerink upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

AGIO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.10. 26,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,426. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $203,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,189.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $670,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,182.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,530. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $19,267,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

