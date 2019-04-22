Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post $106.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.34 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,660.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $120.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.98 million to $162.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.97 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 706.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.04. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

