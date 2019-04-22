Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.55. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

