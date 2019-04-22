American Express (AXP) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.99.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,266. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

