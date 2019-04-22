American Electric Power (AEP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.93. 2,320,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Electric Power (AEP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/american-electric-power-aep-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.