American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,078 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in American Software by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSWA stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair began coverage on American Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.34.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 19,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $224,286.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Edenfield sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $92,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,896.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

