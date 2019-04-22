Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,861.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $916.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

