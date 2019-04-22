Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Decreased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,290,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,142,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.02.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.69 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $916.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/amazon-com-inc-amzn-position-decreased-by-hengehold-capital-management-llc.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.