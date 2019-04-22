Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of DTEC stock opened at $29.73 on Monday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/alps-disruptive-technologies-etf-dtec-shares-sold-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.