Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $10.55 per share for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $55 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,236.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $859.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 price target (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,364.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total value of $42,746.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 759 shares of company stock worth $890,683. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

