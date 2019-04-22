Alpha Token (A) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and EtherFlyer. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $184,071.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00464384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002145 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.01088405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00204967 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/Alpha_Token_Official_News . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

