Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,717,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $45.56 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

