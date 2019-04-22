Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.94. 533,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,687. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

