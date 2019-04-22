Alcoa (AA) Price Target Cut to $1.01

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $1.01 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

AA opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.13. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 2,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

