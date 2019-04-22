Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALBO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 361.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 518.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 229,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

