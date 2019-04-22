Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.28.

AKBA stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

