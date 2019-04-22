Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $399,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $697,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,849. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,241 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 193,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,667. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $713.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.