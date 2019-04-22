AK Steel (AKS) to Release Earnings on Monday

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect AK Steel to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. AK Steel has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.51-0.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.51-0.57 EPS.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AK Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKS stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AK Steel has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

