Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATSG. Imperial Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a buy atsg rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Transport Services Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $23.73 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $280.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Robert K. Coretz purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,275 shares of company stock worth $778,477. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

