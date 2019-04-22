Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

APD traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $196.62. 750,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $198.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 56,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

