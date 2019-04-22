AidCoin Hits One Day Volume of $18,185.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. AidCoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $18,185.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00464384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002145 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.01088405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00204967 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.