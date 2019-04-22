Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

AERI stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.96. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

AERI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

