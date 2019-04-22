Advance Gold (AAX) Trading Up 43.8%

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) was up 43.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 153,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 34,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

