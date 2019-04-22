Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,755. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.