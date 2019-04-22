AcuityAds (AT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.93

AcuityAds Holdings Inc (CVE:AT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 69527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

AT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53.

AcuityAds (CVE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc will post 0.180000007659575 earnings per share for the current year.

About AcuityAds (CVE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital media solutions. It offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to target and connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. The company's platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of digital advertising in real-time using real-time bidding.

