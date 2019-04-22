Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $169.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

