Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $39.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.41. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $332,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $31,116.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,237.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,959. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,928,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,738,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,428,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,425,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,034,000 after buying an additional 849,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,425,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,034,000 after buying an additional 849,608 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,292,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after buying an additional 108,405 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

