AC Immune (ACIU) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $318.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.04.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.77). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that AC Immune will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,612,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after acquiring an additional 403,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.