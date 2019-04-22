AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after purchasing an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after purchasing an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

