$97.53 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways Inc (INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to post sales of $97.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.01 million and the highest is $103.79 million. International Seaways reported sales of $51.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $338.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $377.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.33 million, with estimates ranging from $327.63 million to $430.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,545,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 170,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 272,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $19.35 on Friday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

