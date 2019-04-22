808Coin (808) Hits One Day Volume of $0.00

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. 808Coin has a total market cap of $25,269.00 and $0.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 808Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One 808Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 808Coin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 808Coin

808Coin (CRYPTO:808) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 1,097,726,943,145 coins. 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin . 808Coin’s official website is 808bass.space

Buying and Selling 808Coin

808Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 808Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 808Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 808Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.