$669.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gannett Co Inc (GCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) will post sales of $669.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.11 million to $675.10 million. Gannett reported sales of $722.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Gannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NYSE:GCI opened at $9.82 on Monday. Gannett has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Gannett by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gannett by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Gannett by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 529.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

