$632.26 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Corp (VRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will report $632.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $631.00 million and the highest is $633.51 million. Verso posted sales of $639.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.83 million. Verso had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verso from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Verso by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verso by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 217,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.57. Verso has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

