RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,819,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,523,000 after buying an additional 106,608 shares during the period. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 402,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 2,209,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,800. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $55.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “6,226 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Acquired by RDL Financial Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/6226-shares-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu-acquired-by-rdl-financial-inc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.