$594.94 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global Inc (CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $594.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.06 million. CDK Global posted sales of $576.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 135.00% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $60.75 on Monday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in CDK Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,217,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,069,000 after acquiring an additional 144,881 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CDK Global by 4,688.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CDK Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,298,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in CDK Global by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,013,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,231,000 after acquiring an additional 280,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

