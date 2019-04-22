4,509 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,964. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.4785 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

