448,732 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 448,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,555,000. Norges Bank owned 2.37% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $311,430.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,383,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.38. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFIX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, Orthofix Extremities, and Corporate. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

