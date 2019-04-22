3,120 Shares in Heska Corp (HSKA) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $716,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

HSKA opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.80. Heska Corp has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). Heska had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

