$300,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $500,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $730,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aethlon Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

