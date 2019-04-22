2,750 Shares in BB&T Co. (BBT) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBT. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBT. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

BBT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. 4,368,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “2,750 Shares in BB&T Co. (BBT) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/2750-shares-in-bbt-co-bbt-acquired-by-horan-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.