2,750 Shares in BB&T Co. (BBT) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBT. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BBT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. 4,368,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.
